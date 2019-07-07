{{featured_button_text}}

Monat/45

JESUP — Daniel and Patricia (Ehr) Monat will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

They were married July 13, 1974, at St. Athanasius Church in Jesup.

Daniel is a retired contractor, and Patricia is a certified financial planner.

Their family includes three children, Jackie and Adam Steenblock of Jesup, Megan and Jake Rosch of Fayetteville, Ark., and Julia Monat of Spotsylvania, Va., along with four grandchildren.

