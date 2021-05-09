Mom Knebel May 9, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Mom Knebel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mom Knebel, Mother’s Day!Your 80th B’Day celebration has past—it’s time to recognize you for being the world's best Mom.I hope you have seen the amount of LOVE your family has for you.All that you have done for us is so much appreciated by each of us.Love, your Favorite 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mom Celebration Love Favorite Amount Appreciate Mother's Day Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Anniversaries Johnson/50 May 2, 2021 Johnson/50 Birthdays Janice Mae Halverson May 2, 2021 Janice Mae Halverson