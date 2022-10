DENVER -- Dave Mohlis and Wendy Stromer Mohlis are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

They were married Oct. 3, 1987, in Tripoli.

Dave is a retired captain from the Waterloo Police Department, and Wendy is a realtor at Re/Max Alliance and is employed at Wartburg College in Waverly.

The couple have two grown sons: Mitchell, 25, works as a mechanical engineer at John Deere; and Nick, 22, works as a pilot for Optic Air.

A family vacation to Aruba is planned.