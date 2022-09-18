Mohling/50

Judith and Jerry Mohling will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Sept. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. The church is located at 4000 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.

Judith and Jerry were married on Sept. 29, 1972, in Story City, IA. They are the parents of five children; Tracy Van Schoyck Lieberwirth (Carl) of Buchanan Lake, TX, Randall Van Schoyck (Sona) of Shiloh, IL, Cliff Mohling (Tina) of Vinton, IA, Terry Mohling Bettis (Chuck) of Tucson, AZ and Scott Van Schoyck (Tamara) of Riverside, IA.

There are 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Jerry is retired from John Deere after 31 years, and Judy is retired as a Day Care Provider after 36 years.