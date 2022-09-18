 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mohling/50

  • 0
jerry and judith mohling .jpeg

Jerry and Judith Mohling 

Judith and Jerry Mohling will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Sept. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. The church is located at 4000 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.

Judith and Jerry were married on Sept. 29, 1972, in Story City, IA. They are the parents of five children; Tracy Van Schoyck Lieberwirth (Carl) of Buchanan Lake, TX, Randall Van Schoyck (Sona) of Shiloh, IL, Cliff Mohling (Tina) of Vinton, IA, Terry Mohling Bettis (Chuck) of Tucson, AZ and Scott Van Schoyck (Tamara) of Riverside, IA.

There are 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Jerry is retired from John Deere after 31 years, and Judy is retired as a Day Care Provider after 36 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News