Moeller/Luebbers wedding

TRIPOLI — Erin Moeller and Ben Luebbers were married on Nov. 13 in Tripoli.

Parents of the couple are Brian and Marcy Moeller of Tripoli, and Steve Luebbers and Kim Luebbers, both of Waterloo.

Pastor Katie Rodriguez performed the 3 p.m. ceremony at St. John’s Crane Creek Church, followed by a reception at The Center Inn in Readlyn.

Matron of honor was Bobbi Schaeferof Tripoli, sister of the bride, and maid of honor was Toni Moeller of Rochester, Minn., sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Hailey Waddell of Protivin, friend of the bride; Emma Wendel of Cedar Falls, friend of the bride; Dania Valdez of Dunkerton, friend of the bride,; Jenna Rodriguez of Johnston, sister of the groom; and Scarlet Schaefer of Tripoli, niece of the bride. Flower girl was Scarlet Schaefer of Tripoli, niece of the bride.

Best man was Trae Jordan of Sumner, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Nate Luebbers of Austin, Texas, brother of the groom; Brady Block of Tripoli, friend of the couple; Hunter Waddell of Sumner, friend of the groom; Dayton Pitz of Fredericka, friend of the groom; and Josiah Smith of Sumner, friend of the groom.

Ushers were Trevor Schaefer of Tripoli, brother-in-law of the bride; Cesar Rodriguez of Johnston, brother-in-law of the groom; and Brice Dietz of Plainfield, friend of the couple.

The bride is a certified medical biller and coder at Physician Management Services of Iowa, and the groom is a diesel mechanic at Wayne’s Truck Equipment and Parts.

