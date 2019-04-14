{{featured_button_text}}
Mixed City Tournament

1st Place-Sac's 1

(left side-left to right) Mar and Tom Giblin, Lynn Ortner, Katie Duhl, Randy Soper, Tom and Kelly Klemz (not pictured-John Brink).

2nd Place-Sac's 2

(right side-left to right) Dave and Kathy Lamb, Lori and Mike Price, Rita Burns (not pictured-Corey Simon, Deb and Jim Ehlers).
