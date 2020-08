× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zhang/Mixdorf

WISCONSIN—Catherine Zhang and Jason Mixdorf were married June 20, 2020, in Swisher.

Parents of the couple are James Zhang and Susan Zhu of Iowa City, and Dave and Cindy Mixdorf of Waterloo.

The couple resides in Madison, Wis. They work for the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

