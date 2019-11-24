Miriam Heilmann
WATERLOO — Miriam (Petey) Heilmann will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1924, in Dunkerton to Carl and Eva Hein. She married Alfred “Fritz” Heilmann on Nov. 18, 1945.
She worked at and owned Heilmann’s 66 in Dunkerton and later worked at People’s Bank and Trust in Dunkerton.
Her family includes children Steven and Merry Heilman and Vicki and Jim Jones-Reans, along with seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 3309 Mount Vernon Drive, Waterloo 50701.
