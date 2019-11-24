{{featured_button_text}}
Miriam Heilmann

Miriam Heilmann

Miriam Heilmann

WATERLOO — Miriam (Petey) Heilmann will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1924, in Dunkerton to Carl and Eva Hein. She married Alfred “Fritz” Heilmann on Nov. 18, 1945.

She worked at and owned Heilmann’s 66 in Dunkerton and later worked at People’s Bank and Trust in Dunkerton.

Her family includes children Steven and Merry Heilman and Vicki and Jim Jones-Reans, along with seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 3309 Mount Vernon Drive, Waterloo 50701.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments