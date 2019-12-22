Minnie Hersey Feckers
CLARKSVILLE — Minnie Feckers will celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 28 with a card shower and a small gathering with family.
She was born Dec. 22, 1929, in New Hartford to John and Tillie Hersey. She married Fred Feckers on April 2, 1952.
Minnie has been a farm wife and mother.
Her family includes Eileen Kluiter (Darwin), Ken Feckers (Janet), and Dan Feckers, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Please send cards to 402 W. Prospect St., Clarksville 50619.
