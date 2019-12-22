{{featured_button_text}}
Minnie Feckers

Minnie Feckers

Minnie Hersey Feckers

CLARKSVILLE — Minnie Feckers will celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 28 with a card shower and a small gathering with family.

She was born Dec. 22, 1929, in New Hartford to John and Tillie Hersey. She married Fred Feckers on April 2, 1952.

Minnie has been a farm wife and mother.

Her family includes Eileen Kluiter (Darwin), Ken Feckers (Janet), and Dan Feckers, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Please send cards to 402 W. Prospect St., Clarksville 50619.

