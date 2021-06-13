Mincks/70

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Mincks are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with their family and a card shower.

William Mincks married Donna Fink on June 16, 1951, at the Alice Church of God near Conrad.

Both were graduates of I.S.T.C. were they met.

William retired after 36 years at John Deere's. Donna enjoyed her ten years of teaching.

Their family includes: Susan Pitcher of Gardner, Kan., Jane (Brian) Turner of Clive, granddaughter Laura (Nate) Graves of Nevada, and children, Scottie and Isabelle, and grandson Andrew/Jordon Turner, and great-granddaughter, Emma of Ankeny.

Cards can be sent to: 303 Iris Dr., Cedar Falls, 50613.

