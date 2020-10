Milton/1

WATERLOO—Happy 1st Anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. John A. Milton Sr., who were united in marriage on September 21, 2019.

Thank you to all that supported The Milton Family.

“I stand behind you because I trust you to lead,

I lead the way because I know you always have my back.”

May God continue to bless our journey.

