Millie Saffold

WATERLOO-Millie Saffold celebrated her 100th birthday with a family dinner and card shower.

Millie was born on August 7, 1921, in Lexington, Mississippi to Bertha and Penny Russell.

She married Sylvester Saffold in February 1948, he passed away in 1973.

Her family includes one daughter: Barbara Culpepper-Scheel; three grandchildren: Gwenne (John) Berry, Denise (Tony) Andrews, and David Culpepper; three great-granddaughters: Janae (Nick Novotny) Holmes, Bailee Thomas, Ella Andrews, and one great-great-granddaughter: Brynnleigh Kluesner. On August 7, Millie celebrated with a dinner and open house hosted by her daughter and family.

Millie attributes her longevity to clean living and “treating people right.”

You may send her cards to celebrate her birthday to: 830 Prairie Meadow Ct., Waterloo, 50701.

