Miller/70
GRUNDY CENTER — Jim and Colleen Miller are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were united in marriage on Oct. 2, 1949, in Lincoln at the Salem Church.
To this union they welcomed three children, Wendy Miller (Muller) of Grundy Center, Scott Miller of South Carolina, and Jann Miller of Cedar Falls. Seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren have blessed this union with much joy.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim and Colleen have enjoyed living on the farm for 69 years.
Their celebration will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, at the Grundy Center Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m. They request no gifts.
Cards can be sent to 23942 P Ave., Grundy Center 50638.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.