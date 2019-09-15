{{featured_button_text}}

Miller/70

GRUNDY CENTER — Jim and Colleen Miller are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were united in marriage on Oct. 2, 1949, in Lincoln at the Salem Church.

To this union they welcomed three children, Wendy Miller (Muller) of Grundy Center, Scott Miller of South Carolina, and Jann Miller of Cedar Falls. Seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren have blessed this union with much joy.

Jim and Colleen have enjoyed living on the farm for 69 years.

Their celebration will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, at the Grundy Center Community Center from 2 to 4 p.m. They request no gifts.

Cards can be sent to 23942 P Ave., Grundy Center 50638.

