CEDAR FALLS — Dennis and Nancy Miller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Please join us for a reception with friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Cedar Falls, hosted by their children.
They were married July 12, 1969, at the Traer United Methodist Church.
Dennis and Nancy are blessed to have four children, Dale Miller of Shelton, Conn., Bryan Miller and Doug Miller, both of Cedar Falls, and Jason and Laura (Miller) Ekstrand of Austin, Texas.
