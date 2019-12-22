{{featured_button_text}}

Miller/60

LA PORTE CITY — Loren and Virginia Miller are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Loren Miller and Virginia Vierling were married Dec. 20, 1959, at Presbyterian Church in Mediapolis.

Both are now retired. Virginia was a teacher and homemaker, and Loren was a farmer.

Their family includes Ken (Debra) Miller of Mount Auburn, Cheryl (Jeff) Stayner of Ankeny, Beth (Steve) Vaughn of Garrison and Curt (Ann) Miller of Jesup. They also have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 5493 16th Ave., La Porte City 50651.

