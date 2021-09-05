 Skip to main content
Miller Honored as 4-H Alum of the Day
Miller Honored as 4-H Alum of the Day

Cara Miller

Pictured is Cara Miller (right), recipient, with Peyton Schmitt (left), Communications & Events Manager, Iowa 4-H Foundation

WATERLOO-Cara Miller, Webster County 4-H alum, was honored as a 4-H Alum of the Day by the Iowa

4-H Foundation on August 21 in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair. Cara currently resides in Black Hawk County and serves as the Executive Director of the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

The Iowa 4-H Alum of the Day is a recognition event that seeks to thank 4-H alumni for their service in spreading the word of 4-H and living out the values of the 4-H program. Ten deserving individuals were recognized each of the first ten days of the 2021 Iowa State Fair. The individuals honored exemplify the 4-H spirit, contribute to their local community, and continue to support the 4-H program.

