Miller Honored as 4-H Alum of the Day

4-H Foundation on August 21 in the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair. Cara currently resides in Black Hawk County and serves as the Executive Director of the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

The Iowa 4-H Alum of the Day is a recognition event that seeks to thank 4-H alumni for their service in spreading the word of 4-H and living out the values of the 4-H program. Ten deserving individuals were recognized each of the first ten days of the 2021 Iowa State Fair. The individuals honored exemplify the 4-H spirit, contribute to their local community, and continue to support the 4-H program.