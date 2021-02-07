 Skip to main content
EVANSVILLE, IN-Rev. and Mrs. Miller are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a celebration at a later date.

Rev. Wayne Miller married Mary Preston on February 9, 1951, in Princeton, Indiana.

Rev. Miller is a retired minister. Mrs. Miller is retired from the Bethel Temple accounting office.

Their family includes: Rebecca Conklin of Haubstadt, Ind., Cindy Farrar and Vicki Zehner, both of Evansville, Ind., Deborah Farrar of Poseyville, Ind., 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

You can send cards to: 3204 Debbie Lane, Evansville, Ind., 47712.

