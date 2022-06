WATERLOO -- Steve and Jan (Meyermann) Miller are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married June 11, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clinton.

She is retired from teaching at Waterloo Community Schools. He is retired as parts manager at Community Motors in Cedar Falls.

They have two children, Jenn (Jeff) of Iowa City, and Aaron (Missy) of Cedar Falls.

There are three grandchildren: Gavin, Ethan and Ainsley.

