Miller/40

rodney and brenda miller.jpg

Brenda and Rodney Miller, then 

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Rodney and Brenda (Nichols) Miller are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. A card shower and family dinner are planned.

They were married Aug. 21, 1982, in Evansdale.

Rodney is employed at BPI, and Brenda is a business owner.

They are the parents of three children, Mark (Nikki) Miller of Sarasota Fla., Elizabeth Miller of Indianola, and Melissa (Chris) Dullea of Cedar Rapids.

There are nine grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 198 Toneff Drive, Elk Run Heights, IA 50707.

