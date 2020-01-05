{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Chuck Grassley recently nominated 50 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.

Each year, Grassley has the opportunity as a U.S. senator to nominate either current or future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy all select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations.

Local students include:

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

WAVERLY -- Ethan Flege

DECORAH -- Ambria Pipho

U.S. Naval Academy

DECORAH -- Ambria Pipho

CEDAR FALLS -- Benson Redfern

U.S. Air Force Academy

WATERLOO -- John Bell

