WASHINGTON -- Sen. Chuck Grassley recently nominated 50 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.
Each year, Grassley has the opportunity as a U.S. senator to nominate either current or future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements. The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy all select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations.
Local students include:
U.S. Military Academy at West Point
WAVERLY -- Ethan Flege
DECORAH -- Ambria Pipho
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
U.S. Naval Academy
DECORAH -- Ambria Pipho
CEDAR FALLS -- Benson Redfern
U.S. Air Force Academy
WATERLOO -- John Bell
*
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.