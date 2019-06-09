{{featured_button_text}}

 2 to 4 p.m. June 23

at the Grundy Community Center,

705 F Ave., Grundy Center.

Ralph retired from farming for Gerald Ehrig after 54 years -- 17 years to 71 years.

From the fall of 1964 to the fall of 2018 he farmed for Gerald Ehrig and continues to work part-time for his son.

No gifts, please; if unable to come, cards appreciated.

