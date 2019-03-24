Try 3 months for $3
Melissa Hageman

Melissa Hageman

CALMAR — Melissa Hageman, an agricultural teacher at South Winneshiek High School, is one of seven finalists in Iowa for Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award.

The award recognizes the contributions of Iowa and Ohio teachers in preparing the next generation of young people for careers in agriculture.

At separate award ceremonies, 10 finalists in Ohio and seven finalists in Iowa will be presented with a $500 cash prize and entered into a final selection stage. In April, one finalist from each state will be chosen as a grand-prize winner.

Hageman has turned around the ag education program at South Winneshiek, according to her nomination, and involved students from all backgrounds.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments