Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers honored
The Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa honored six Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers at its recognition ceremony on Sept. 20 in Des Moines.
Beth Wagner and Debra Wesely were honored from Cedar Valley Hospice’s Waterloo site; Lois Loughren from the Independence site; Janet Schildroth from the Grundy Center site; and Grant Primus and Sally Williams from the Waverly site.
Wagner is active on the Cedar Valley Hospice Friends Committee, planning and carrying out fundraisers and also serves at the Hospice Home each Sunday assisting families and staff. She also finds time to help with office support, and recently was instrumental covering a staff person’s medical leave.
Wesely often folds laundry, runs to the grocery store, cleans the family kitchen or sits with patients. One day, she stayed hours past her scheduled shift to assist the Hospice Home staff during a very busy time.
Loughren is in her 19th year of volunteering. She has made visits to numerous patients, worked with families and assisted with office duties – all while continuing her volunteerism to her school, church and community events.
Schildroth is an active volunteer and gives her time to patient/family care.
Primus started his hospice volunteer journey in 2014 at Iowa River Hospice. When he relocated, his passion to help patients and families continued with Cedar Valley Hospice.
Williams has created 120 one-of-a- kind handmade quilts for patients in her service of nearly a decade,
For a full list of HPCAI’s honored volunteers, go to www.hpcai.org. To become a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer, call (800) 626-2360.
