DECORAH — Deanna Phillips was recognized at Ag Arama 2019 at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
Royalty were crowned at the 44th annual Ag Arama at the University Teaching and Outreach Center.
Royalty are chosen through a process that includes an interview, an essay, showmanship, and a vote by students. The candidates are chosen by faculty for the recognition and compete for prince and princess as well as king and queen.
Phillips is majoring in animal science pre-vet.
