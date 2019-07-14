{{featured_button_text}}
Mildred Mitchell

Mildred Mitchell

CEDAR FALLS -- Mildred L. Mitchell will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born July 19, 1929, in Luzerne to Otis and Hilda Wright.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Her family includes children Connie and Larry Wilken, Jackie and David Beyer and Bill and Janet Mitchell, as well as nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mildred's love of lifelong learning and new experiences have kept her a young 90! Cards may be sent to 7529 University Ave., Apt. 202, Cedar Falls 50613.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments