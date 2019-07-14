Mildred Mitchell

CEDAR FALLS -- Mildred L. Mitchell will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born July 19, 1929, in Luzerne to Otis and Hilda Wright.
Her family includes children Connie and Larry Wilken, Jackie and David Beyer and Bill and Janet Mitchell, as well as nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mildred's love of lifelong learning and new experiences have kept her a young 90! Cards may be sent to 7529 University Ave., Apt. 202, Cedar Falls 50613.
