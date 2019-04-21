Every January since 2011, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG), Iota Chapter, gives a mid-year, pick-me-up gift to first-year educators.
This year, gift bags of snacks and flavored water, along with an offer of support, were given to 83 new teachers in Cedar Falls, Hudson and Waterloo.
The mission of DKG is to promote personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. This activity is one of the ways Iota fulfills an International Project to support early-career educators. The International Project encourages members/chapters to be creative in support of early-career educators with a variety of strategies.
A special thank you to Crossroads Hy-Vee, who helped with the cost of the contents of the gift bags and included a 10 percent coupon for each teacher!
