Michaels/70

WATERLOO — George and Delores Stuber Michaels will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave., Waterloo.
George’s 90th birthday will also be celebrated.
George and Delores were married March 4, 1949, in Waterloo, and George was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Cedar Falls.
George retired from John Deere, and Delores retired from the Waterloo Schools in food service.
Hosting the event will be their five daughters, Debbie Edwards of Hudson, Toni and Dale Benda of La Porte City, Kim and Ted Nicholas of Denver, Tina and Jim Rowe, also of La Porte City, and Jamie Michaels of Waterloo. A son, Jeff, and a son-in-law, Ken Edwards, are deceased. They also have nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
