Michael Howell

WATERLOO-Michael Howell is retiring from Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation where he has been employed since October 18, 1995.

He has spent many years helping others and has impacted many lives.

His staff is grateful for all of the knowledge and humor he has shared.

Please send cards to: 3420 University Ave., Waterloo, 50701 or drop off if unable to mail.

