WATERLOO — Announcement is being made of the engagement and approaching marriage of Elizabeth Morrison and Cayler Friedly, both of Waterloo.

CEDAR FALLS — Arlene Jaehrling will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 24. A card shower is planned.