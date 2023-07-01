INDEPENDENCE — Ronald and Deborah (Carbiener) Michael will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 7. An open house and luncheon are planned from 1 to 5 p.m. July 9 at the VFW Hall, 128 3rd Ave NE, Independence. The event is being hosted by their daughters and grandchildren, Pam and Erin; Skyler and James. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
They were married July 7, 1973, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. She is retired from Connie’s Hallmark and BankIowa. He is retired from John Deere and Cedar Rock.
Their are two children, Pamela Bascom of Independence, and Erin Yourison of Fayette and two grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1412 230th St, Independence, IA 50644.