INDEPENDENCE — Ronald and Deborah (Carbiener) Michael will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 7. An open house and luncheon are planned from 1 to 5 p.m. July 9 at the VFW Hall, 128 3rd Ave NE, Independence. The event is being hosted by their daughters and grandchildren, Pam and Erin; Skyler and James. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.