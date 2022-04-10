 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATERLOO — Steve and Paulette (Wagner) Meyers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary April 14 with a card shower.

They were married April 14, 1962, at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Waterloo.

She is a retired puppet lady, and her husband is retired from John Deere.

They are the parents of three children, Liisa (Aaron) Farmer, Parker, CO, Jon (Kelli) Meyers, Gilbert, AZ, and Joel (Laura) Meyers, Cedar Falls. There are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1604 Bertch Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702.

