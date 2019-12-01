{{featured_button_text}}
Meyer/40

Mr. and Mrs. Meyer

 Photo courtesy of the family

WATERLOO -- Mark and Ann (Trotter) Meyer are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were married  Nov.  24, 1979, at Mona Lutheran Church in Mona.

They both are now retired.

Their family includes three children, Loren and Kim Meyer of Waterloo and  Kevin and Lana (Meyer) Seiler and  Dave and Natalie (Meyer) Lubbers, all of Gilbert, as well as seven grandchildren.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments