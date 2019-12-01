WATERLOO -- Mark and Ann (Trotter) Meyer are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married Nov. 24, 1979, at Mona Lutheran Church in Mona.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They both are now retired.
Their family includes three children, Loren and Kim Meyer of Waterloo and Kevin and Lana (Meyer) Seiler and Dave and Natalie (Meyer) Lubbers, all of Gilbert, as well as seven grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.