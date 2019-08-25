{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Meyer

WATERLOO — Alvin and Vivian Meyer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1028 W. Eighth St., Waterloo 50702.

Alvin Meyer and Vivian Patterson were married Sept. 12, 1959, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Elma.

Alvin Meyer is retired from the Waterloo Police Department and commercial pilot flight instructor/examiner.

Their family includes Paul Meyer, Sheri and Rick Spooner of Waterloo and Kevin and Karyn Meyer of Whiteland, Ind.

There are five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The couple request no gifts.

