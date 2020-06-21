× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meyer/60

APLINGTON — Leland and Mary Meyer are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Leland Meyer and Mary Eckles were married on June 24, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Aplington.

Their family includes Russ (Mary) Meyer of Aplington, Tamara (Duane) Eberly of Marshalltown, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Meyer are both retired from farming.

On the day of his anniversary, Lee will say, “You know what I did 60 years ago today? I loaded bales all day and then got married that night.”

Cards can be sent to: 15879 Highway 57, PO Box 517, Aplington, 50604.

