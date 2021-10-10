Meyer/50
DUNKERTON-Mr. and Mrs. Meyer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a party at home for family and a few friends, a trip with family to Lake Okoboji in August, and a trip to Florida in November.
Darrel Meyer and Connie Poock were married October 9, 1971 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
The couple is retired.
Their family includes three children: Chad (Jamie), Chris (his friend, Jess), and Kim; along with six grandchildren: Grady, Jalen, Avery, Tate, Taylor, and Abigail