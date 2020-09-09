 Skip to main content
Metro Briefs
Metro Briefs

  • Updated
Education series set at Wartburg

WAVERLY—On Thursday, Wartburg’s Keep on Learning community education series begins.

Charlotte Wells, retired history professor from the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss “A Foodies History of the World.” This is a four-week, online course examining world history through foods.

Preregistration is required at http://bit.ly/SeptKOL and can be completed up until the class begins. Class sessions are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Thursday from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1. Each week, those who have registered will receive a reminder email for the upcoming session and a link to register for the next session. All are welcome.

Water mains to be flushed

WATERLOO—Water mains will be flushed in the area from West Ridgeway Avenue to West San Marnan Drive, and U.S. Highway 63 to Ansborough Avenue on Thursday. Customers are urged not to do laundry on that day. Water will be a brownish color but is bacterially safe.

