Metro Briefs

Woman's Club

meets Thursday

WATERLOO - On Thursday, the Waterloo Woman's Club will host the first meeting of the season. Tara Thomas, the director of schools and community relations for the Waterloo Community Schools, will be the speaker. A picnic lunch will be served at the Snowden House. If you want to attend, call Cheryl at 240-1520.

Trees Forever

offers rebate

WAVERLY -- Waverly Trees Forever is sponsoring a tree replacement program for Waverly residents. The objective is to restore trees that have been removed due to the emerald ash borer or for any other reason. Any Waverly address may take part if they have had a tree removed on their property.

Trees may be purchased by the public at Tiedt Nursery and Wells Hollow Landscaping. The program is a 50% rebate up to $75 of each tree. Because Waverly is about 40% maples between the sidewalk and the curb, this program will not give rebates on maple trees that would be planted between the sidewalk and the curb. Available replacement species can be found by the local vendors mentioned above. The dates of the program are Sept. 14 to Nov. 7.

Education series

set at Wartburg

WAVERLY - On Thursday, Wartburg's Keep on Learning community education series begins.