Metro Briefs

Collection event
is canceled
CEDAR FALLS -- Due to COVID-19 precautions and logistical issues, the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission and the city of Cedar Falls have canceled the Sept. 19 collection event. The next collection is anticipated to be held in the spring of 2021. No location has been confirmed at this time. Please visit https://wastetrac.org/faqs/ for local recycling options.
Veridian staffer
wins promotion
WATERLOO -- Molly Schmidt has been promoted to vice president of information technology at Veridian Credit Union. Schmidt is a resident of Cedar Falls and has worked at Veridian for 21 years. She was previously the manager of core systems. Schmidt has a degree in organizational communications from the University of Northern Iowa.
Koats 4 Kids
seeks donations
WATERLOO - Koats 4 Kids will once again provide winter wear to low-income children in Black Hawk County.
Donations toward that effort may be sent to Waterloo Community Foundation – Koats 4 Kids Project, P.O. Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704. You can also make a donation online at www.WlooCommunityFoundation.org.
Woman's Club
meets Thursday
WATERLOO - On Thursday, the Waterloo Woman's Club will host the first meeting of the season. Tara Thomas, the director of schools and community relations for the Waterloo Community Schools, will be the speaker. A picnic lunch will be served at the Snowden House. If you want to attend, call Cheryl at 240-1520.
Trees Forever
offers rebate
WAVERLY -- Waverly Trees Forever is sponsoring a tree replacement program for Waverly residents. The objective is to restore trees that have been removed due to the emerald ash borer or for any other reason. Any Waverly address may take part if they have had a tree removed on their property.
Trees may be purchased by the public at Tiedt Nursery and Wells Hollow Landscaping. The program is a 50% rebate up to $75 of each tree. Because Waverly is about 40% maples between the sidewalk and the curb, this program will not give rebates on maple trees that would be planted between the sidewalk and the curb. Available replacement species can be found by the local vendors mentioned above. The dates of the program are Sept. 14 to Nov. 7.
Education series
set at Wartburg
WAVERLY - On Thursday, Wartburg's Keep on Learning community education series begins.
Charlotte Wells, retired history professor from the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss "A Foodies History of the World." This is a four-week, online course examining world history through foods.
Preregistration is required at http://bit.ly/SeptKOL and can be completed up until the class begins. Class sessions are 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Thursday from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1. Each week, those who have registered will receive a reminder email for the upcoming session and a link to register for the next session. All are welcome.
Virtual exercise
classes offered
WATERLOO - MercyOne Wellness Center will offer its fall resistance interval physical training in a virtual format.
Participants who enroll will be able to choose whether they want to attend in person or online. Virtual classes will require Zoom on a device with internet connectivity. They will lend equipment to help you on your fitness journey. Individuals with questions can contact Merriam Lake by calling 319-272-2284.
Weight loss
support group
WAVERLY - Waverly Health Center will host a weight loss support group from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, in the tendrils rooftop garden. This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. Social distancing will take place, masks are required, and attendees will be screened upon entry. This event is free. Please park in the red lot and enter through the tendrils rooftop garden entrance.
Trent Law Firm
hires associate
WATERLOO - Laura Range has been hired as an attorney with Trent Law Firm, PLLC. A native of Dubuque, she began practicing law in the Cedar Valley in 2005.
Range graduated summa cum laude from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in political science and a minor in Spanish. She has also graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law with a juris doctorate. She served as a writer and managing editor for the Journal of Gender, Race, and Justice.
She is a general practice attorney who practices primarily in the areas of business law, including creditors' rights and collections, and bankruptcy.
State seeking
poll workers
DES MOINES - Secretary of State Paul Pate is recruiting Iowans who can assist voters at the polls on Election Day. Poll workers check in voters, make sure they have the correct ballot, answer questions, and help ensure elections run smoothly in each precinct. Due to the pandemic, many of Iowa's regular poll workers are unavailable this year.
Polls will be open in all 99 counties Nov. 3. The state will provide masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, social distancing markers, and other materials to every precinct to protect voters and poll workers from the risk of spreading COVID-19. To sign up, visit: Pollworker.Iowa.gov.
Water mains
to be flushed
WATERLOO - Water mains will be flushed in the area from West Ridgeway Avenue to West San Marnan Drive, and U.S. Highway 63 to Ansborough Avenue on Thursday. Customers are urged not to do laundry on that day. Water will be a brownish color but is bacterially safe.
Hy-Vee honors
Waterloo worker
WATERLOO -- Gail Greer has received the Legendary Customer Service award from Hy-Vee. Greer is the human resource manager at the Ansborough and Logan locations. The award recognizes her achievement in providing service that exceeds customers' expectations.
Lost Wages
help offered
DES MOINES -- Iowa Workforce Development is taking applications and processing claims under the Lost Wages program. To receive a benefit payment, you must be eligible for at least $100 in unemployment benefits per week, and you must self-certify that you are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the pandemic. For more information, please visit the website at: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/lost-wages-assistance.
