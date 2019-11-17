{{featured_button_text}}

Messer/50

DYSART — John and LaDonna Messer will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

John Messer and LaDonna Kruger were married Nov. 22, 1969, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Garrison.

LaDonna is a homemaker, and John is a farmer.

Their family includes children Darcy Sherwood of La Porte City and Jody and husband Josh Powers of Waterloo, as well as five grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1688 County Highway V-37, Dysart 52224-9415.

