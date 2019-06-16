Messer-Spiller
DYSART — Kaitlin Nicole Messer and Richard John Spiller exchanged wedding vows April 6 in Amana.
Meghan O’Brien, of Cleveland, Ohio, friend of the couple, performed the 4:30 p.m. ceremony at Price Creek Event Center, followed by a reception.
Parents of the couple are Jerry and Lisa Messer of Dysart and Jake and Tabitha Hendrix of Largo, Fla., and Douglas Spiller of Holiday, Fla.
Man of honor was Bill Hilmer of Roseville, Minn. Bridesmaids were Megan Mobley of West Des Moines, Jenn McCready of Waterloo, Brook Clark Hewitt of La Porte City, and Kelsey Swanson of Minnetonka, Minn., cousin of the bride. Junior bridesmaids were Rachel and Arica Riedemann of Dysart, nieces of the bride.
Best man was Chris Sherburne of Clearwater, Fla. Groomsmen were Jason Martin of Fort Mill, S.C., Patrick Burgess of Rochester, N.Y., and Kevin Sherburne of Clearwater. Junior groomsman was Donovan Irwin-Cuttler of Largo, nephew of the groom.
Flower girl was Kenslee Messer of Dysart, niece of the bride. Ring bearer was Daemon Power of Largo, nephew of the groom.
Seating guests were Justin Messer of Dysart, brother of the bride; and Jared Wauters of Johnston and Joel Wauters of Waterloo, both cousins of the bride.
The bride, a 2007 graduate of Union High School in La Porte City, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011 with B.A. in communication sciences and disorders and in 2013 with a master’s degree in speech language pathology. She is a speech pathologist in the Forsyth County School District in Cumming, Ga. The groom, who graduated from Indian Rock Christian High School in 2004, works for Macy’s Technology as a staff software engineer.
They live in Cumming.
