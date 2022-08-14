WATERLOO -- Merlin Harbaugh celebrated his 95th birthday on Aug. 5.

He was born Aug. 5, 1927.

He married Melba Hodgin Harbaugh of Waterloo, and is a retired farmer.

His children are Larry, Carolyn, Diane, Dennis and Carl. There are nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 540 C Park Lane, Waterloo, IA 50702.

