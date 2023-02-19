JESUP — Robert and Patricia Merkel will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary today. A card shower is planned.

Robert Merkel and Patricia McGrath were married Feb. 19, 1951, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes Kathy and Tom Perry of Mount Pleasant, Dan and Chris Merkel of Shell Rock, and Randy and Teresa Merkel of Independence. A son, Rick Merkel, is deceased.

There are six grandchildren: Kim Hott of Marion, Jared and Marisa Merkel of Whittemore, Adam and Jennifur Merkel of Cedar Rapids, Kendra and Ethan Spelstra of Grimes, Trisha and Michael George of Waverly; and Janelle and Jon Vanderah of Johnston. A grandson, Derek Merkel, is deceased.

There also are 10 great-grandchildren; Sydney and Dylan Hott; Bailey, Jace and Evelyn Merkel; Gabriella and Benjamin Merkel; Oliver Spoelstra; and Anthony and Natalie George.

Cards may be sent to Robert and Patricia at 1698 Littleton Blvd., Jesup IA, 50648.