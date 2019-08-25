{{featured_button_text}}
MercyOne AED

The Hoing-Rice Softball Complex recently received an AED from MercyOne.

MercyOne donates AED to Hoing-Rice Softball Complex

WATERLOO — MercyOne has donated a new automated external defibrillator (AED) to help keep players safe at the Hoing-Rice Softball Complex in Waterloo.

An AED delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart in the event that someone is experiencing cardiac arrest.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Family medicine provider Sheena Kremer, ARNP, heard about the need for a new AED when she was playing in a league at the complex this summer.

The Hoing-Rice Softball Complex, part of the Waterloo Softball Association, hosts more than 140 adult, senior and youth recreational softball and baseball teams five nights a week from April through September.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments