Menning-Poock

 Brenna Menning and Austin Poock 

HAMPTON — Brenna Menning and Austin Poock are planning an October wedding.

Parents of the couple are Kreg and Angela Menning and Randy and Nicole Poock, all of Hampton. Grandparents of the couple are Bruce and Sandy Whalen of Hampton and the late Jim and Kathy Bobst, and Donna and the late Harold Menning, of Hampton, and the late Walter and Anita Poock, of Sumner.

The bride-elect is an Iowa State University graduate with a degree in event management. The groom-elect is an ISU graduate with a degree in industrial engineering. He is a current student at the Drake University Law School.

The ceremony took place at the Botanical Garden, Des Moines.

