Menning-Poock
HAMPTON — Brenna Menning and Austin Poock are planning an October wedding.
Parents of the couple are Kreg and Angela Menning and Randy and Nicole Poock, all of Hampton. Grandparents of the couple are Bruce and Sandy Whalen of Hampton and the late Jim and Kathy Bobst, and Donna and the late Harold Menning, of Hampton, and the late Walter and Anita Poock, of Sumner.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The bride-elect is an Iowa State University graduate with a degree in event management. The groom-elect is an ISU graduate with a degree in industrial engineering. He is a current student at the Drake University Law School.
The ceremony took place at the Botanical Garden, Des Moines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.