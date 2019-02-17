Wanda Harrison

Try 1 month for 99¢
Feb. 26, 1946—Feb. 19, 2004

It has been 15 years since we saw that charming smile that was always given when customers would step into your beauty shop, or was present whenever you were instructing a group of 4-H girls or conducting a Legion Auxiliary meeting.

There have been so many changes since then but one thing that hasn’t changed is that we miss you and love you every day.

Happy Birthday on Feb. 26.

With Love,

Your Family

