Rita Weber

The family of Rita Weber would like to thank all of our family and friends for the kind deeds, words and memorials they have showered our family with after the passing of our mother.

We couldn’t be more grateful and appreciative of the care she received at Allen Hospital from the doctors, nurses and staff in this very difficult time.

We would also like to thank Immaculate Conception Church, Father Huber, Deacon Hagerty and Carol Jordan, Sue Davis, Vern Gage and Roger Perk for the beautiful music.

