Rae Nellee Murphy Freet

Well, Sugar Belle, It’s been a year now, and not much has changed. There is a voice that will never be filled. I miss you every day. I miss the drives we took to find someplace new for lunch, or to check out an antique shop, or just to see the countryside. I miss reaching over to touch you in the night, to make sure you were OK. I miss talking about what we should do tomorrow, or next week. I miss waiting in the car while you went to Dollar Tree to see what bargains you could find. I miss just doing nothing with you. The kids are great about including me their lives, and sometimes giving me projects. Thank you for all the good times we had together, nobody can erase those memories. Love you forever, Den