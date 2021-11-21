P.F.C. Russell L. Halley Nov 21, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 P.F.C. Russell Halley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save P.F.C. Russell L. HalleyA salute to a brave, young, soldier killed in action in Vietnam on November 21, 1966.Love, Marilyn 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story