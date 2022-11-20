 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
P.F.C. Russell L. Halley

  • 0
P.F.C. Russell L. Halley

A salute to a brave, young, soldier killed in action in Vietnam on November 21, 1966.

Love, Marilyn

