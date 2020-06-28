× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine Geissler-Thompson November 19, 1923—





May 25, 2020Lorraine was a devoted mother of three, grandmother of eight and a great-grandmother of seven who loved the Lord and lived life to its fullest.

Lorraine’s adventurous spirit and love of animals will live on through her family. Her warmth, love and laughter filled our hearts with joy.

We welcome you to join us in remembering Lorraine on Sunday, July 5, from 12 to 3 p.m., La Porte City Park, corner of Fourth and Walnut streets.

