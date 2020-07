× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Moody

You are not forgotten loved one,

Nor will you ever be.

As long as life and memory last,

We will remember thee.

We miss you now, our hearts are sore,

As time goes by we miss you more.

Your loving words, your gentle smile,

No one can fill your place.

— Your family

