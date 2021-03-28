IN LOVING MEMORY OF Katy Marie Adams Mar 28, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Katy Marie AdamsBorn Dec. 20, 1973Departed this life March 20, 1974.A little flowerTo us was given,To bud on EarthBut to bloom in Heaven.Forever in Our Hearts,Mom, Dad, Sara, Jeremy and families 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story