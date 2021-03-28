 Skip to main content
Katy Marie Adams
IN LOVING MEMORY OF

Katy Marie Adams

Katy Marie Adams

Katy Marie Adams

Born Dec. 20, 1973

Departed this life March 20, 1974.

A little flower

To us was given,

To bud on Earth

But to bloom in Heaven.

Forever in Our Hearts,

Mom, Dad, Sara, Jeremy and families

